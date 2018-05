Espanyol forward Leo Baptistao (R) celebrates with teammate Marc Roca (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Espanyol at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (2-R) reacts during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Espanyol at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Espanyol players celebrate after winning the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Espanyol at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Espanyol on Sunday defeated an out-of-sorts Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the 36th round of La Liga, just days after Atletico booked a place in the Europa League final.

The Catalan club halted Atletico Madrid's undefeated run at Wanda Metropolitano stadium at 13 games, in a match that saw Filipe Luis returning to the Rojiblancos' starting line-up after recovering from a leg fracture.