RCD Espanyol's Chinese striker Wu Lei in action during a LaLiga soccer match against Deportivo Alaves at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

RCD Espanyol's midfielder Adria Pedrosa (C) scores past Deportivo Alaves' goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (R) during their LaLiga soccer game at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

RCD Espanyol's midfielder Adria Pedrosa (2-L) celebrates with his teammates Spaniard Sergi Darder (L) and Chinese Wu Lei (R) after scoring against Deportivo Alaves during their LaLiga soccer game at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Toni Albir

Espanyol on Saturday earned an important 2-1 home win against Alaves to keep their European dreams alive at the cost of Alaves.

The Barcelona-based team took the lead in the 19th minute on the strength of a goal by Adria Pedrosa, while Alaves’ Victor Laguardia made it 2-0 with an own goal.