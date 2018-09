Espanyol forward Sergio Garcia (C) scores the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Levante UD in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Espanyol beat Levante 1-0 on Sunday with a goal from Spanish forward Sergio Garcia, provisionally moving up to fourth place in the La Liga standings.

Both teams played the first half with similar intensity as they hunted for a goal, with hosts Espanyol relying on long-range shots and crosses, but the first 45 minutes ended scoreless.