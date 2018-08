RCD Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 during a Spanish First Division soccer match between Espanyol and Valencia at RCDE stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Toni Albir

Espanyol players (blue) celebrate their 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Valencia CF in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Espanyol midfielder Esteban Granero (front C) scores the 1-0 lead with a free kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Valencia CF in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Espanyol on Sunday defeated visiting Valencia 2-0 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, earning its first win of the 2018/2019 La Liga season in the second round.

After a goalless first half, Espanyol's midfielder Esteban Granero opened the scoring after he perfectly fired a right-footed free kick at the edge of the box in the 62nd minute.