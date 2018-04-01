La Liga sides Espanyol and Alaves failed to deliver on Sunday, playing to a 0-0 draw.
The draw ended Alaves' losing streak at three matches, while hosts Espanyol rebounded after their 3-0 defeat to Real Betis in the previous round.
RCD Espanyol's defender Marc Navarro (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves' forward John Guidetti during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves at RCDE Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR
RCD Espanyol's forward Sergio Garcia (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves' midfielder Daniel Torres during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves at RCDE Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR
RCD Espanyol's Pablo Piatti (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves' Ruben Sobrino (R) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves at RCDE Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR
La Liga sides Espanyol and Alaves failed to deliver on Sunday, playing to a 0-0 draw.
The draw ended Alaves' losing streak at three matches, while hosts Espanyol rebounded after their 3-0 defeat to Real Betis in the previous round.