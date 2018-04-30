Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC on Day 2 of Rally Argentina 2018 in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, on 28 April 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during Day 1 of the Rally Argentina 2018, in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, on 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC on Day 2 of Rally Argentina 2018 in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, on 28 April 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during day three of Rally Argentina 2018 in Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Ott Tanak (R) and Martin Jarveoja (L) celebrate on the podium during day three of Rally Argentina 2018 in Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/REPORTER IMAGES

Estonia's Ott Tanak on the weekend notched his first World Rally Championship win since joining the Toyota team with an unstoppable performance at the Rally Argentina.

Although he spun out during Friday's first stage and his vehicle sustained steering damage, knocking him back to ninth position, Tanak recovered and won 10 of the subsequent 12 stages and was in the leading spot by midday on Friday, eventually accumulating a better than 3/4 minute advantage and ultimately winning Sunday's leg by 37.7 seconds with an overall time of 3:43:48.9.