Estonia's Ott Tanak on the weekend notched his first World Rally Championship win since joining the Toyota team with an unstoppable performance at the Rally Argentina.
Although he spun out during Friday's first stage and his vehicle sustained steering damage, knocking him back to ninth position, Tanak recovered and won 10 of the subsequent 12 stages and was in the leading spot by midday on Friday, eventually accumulating a better than 3/4 minute advantage and ultimately winning Sunday's leg by 37.7 seconds with an overall time of 3:43:48.9.