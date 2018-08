Andre of Gremio reacts after the defeat of his team against Estudiantes during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 played between Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina and the Gremio Porto Alegre of Brazil at the Centennial Stadium Ciudad de Quilmes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Estudiantes de La Plata's Marcos Borgnine (R) celebrates after scoring during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 played between Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina and the Gremio Porto Alegre of Brazil at the Centennial Stadium Ciudad de Quilmes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Pepe (R) of Gremio Porto Alegre vies fot the ball against Facundo Sanchez (L) of Estudiantes de La Plata during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 played between Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina and the Gremio Porto Alegre of Brazil at the Centennial Stadium Ciudad de Quilmes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Estudiantes de La Plata survived going a man down on Tuesday to beat reigning champions Gremio 2-1 in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine side opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Francisco Apaolaza's shot from distance which curled around the helpless Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe into the far corner.