Estudiantes players celebrate after defeating Nacional during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Nacional of Uruguay at Unico stadium in La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Nacionals' Paulo Zunino (L) vies for the ball with Estudiantes' Sebastian Dubarbier (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Estudiantes of Argentina and Nacional of Uruguay at Unico stadium in La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ESTEVEZ

Argentina's Club Estudiantes de La Plata on Thursday beat Uruguay's Nacional 3-1 on the last match day of Group F and advanced to the round of 16 of the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

With two goals from penalties scored Colombian Juan Otero and the other goal from Lucas Melano, Estudiantes sealed its victory over Nacional, which scored only one goal thanks to Matias Zunino.