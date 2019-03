Puerto Rican basketball player Gian Clavell, who joined Madrid's Movistar Estudiantes last August, told EFE he will be always be grateful for the four months he spent with the NBA Dallas Mavericks.

The 25-year-old Clavell said in an interview that he is happy to be playing for Estudiantes and hopeful that the team, now in 13th place, can improve down the stretch and compete for a playoff berth.