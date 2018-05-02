Alexis Cosio (R) of Real Garcilaso fights for the ball with Juan Ferney Otero (L) of Estudiantes de La Plata from Argentina, in a group F Copa Libertadores match in Cusco, Peru, 01 May 2018 EPA-EFE/Julio Angulo

Giordano Mendoza (2-R) of Real Garcilaso fights for the ball with Ivan Gomez (C) of Estudiantes de La Plata from Argentina, in a group F Copa Libertadores match in Cusco, Peru, 01 May 2018 EPA-EFE/Julio Angulo

Argentine soccer club Estudiantes de La Plata tried their best on Tuesday in the match of Group F of Copa Libertadores, held at an altitude of 3,400 meters in the city of Cusco, against the home team Real Garcilaso, although the game ended in a 0-0 tie.

This result left both teams with five points, but Estudiantes are holding better total number of goals than their Peruvian rival and are waiting for the result of the next game that they will play against Uruguayan team National, who also have five points.