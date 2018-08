Gremio's Kannemann (L) fights for the ball with Defensor's Cecilio Watermanof (R) during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 23, 2018, at Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Silvio Avila

Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata is preparing to take on Brazil's Gremio, the defending champion, this week in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

Estudiantes and Gremio are set to meet on Tuesday at Centenario Stadium in Quilmes, Argentina.