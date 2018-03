Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba celebrates taking the gold during the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

From left: Dutch Sifan Hassan, Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba and British Laura Muir, who took the silver, gold and bronze respectively at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, Mar. 1, 2018.EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba celebrates taking the gold during the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba on Thursday won her third consecutive 3,000-meter world title at the 2018 World Indoor Championships with a time of 8 minutes 45.05 seconds.

Dibaba's sudden burst of speed three laps from the finish line surprised her rivals, who could not keep up.