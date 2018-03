Ethiopian athlete Netsanet Gudeta Kebede (C) celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Women's World Half Marathon Championships 2018 in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Ethiopian runner Netsanet Gudeta Kebede broke the women's-only half marathon world record on Saturday with a time of one hour, six minutes and 11 seconds at the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain.

This was the first major success for Kebede, who finished fourth in the last World Championships in Cardiff, United Kingdom, in 2016.