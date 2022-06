Former FC Barcelona's player Samuel Eto'o (L) and his former agent Jose Maria Mesalles go out the court after they pleaded guilty of tax offense charges in Barcelona, Spain, 20 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Former Barcelona player Samuel Eto'o on Monday accepted a suspended 22-month-prison sentence having admitted to defrauding 3,872,621 euros from Spanish tax authorities between 2006 and 2009.

The Cameroonian’s former agent Jose María Mesalles was also handed a suspended one-year prison sentence on the same charges.