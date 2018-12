French head coach Didier Deschamps arrives for the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Draw in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Irish former professional footballer Robbie Keane shows the lot of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Draw in Dublin, Ireland, De. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Former Irish midfielder Ronnie Whelan (C) shows the lot of Portugal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Draw in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

General view of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Draw ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

The Spanish national soccer team was drawn in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifying alongside Sweden, Norway, Romania, the Faroe Islands and Malta, according to the draw conducted in Dublin on Sunday.

Defending champion Portugal will compete in Group B, which includes Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxemburg.