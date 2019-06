Italy celebrate their victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Turin on Tuesday, June 11. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Germany's Serge Gnabry (No. 20) scores a goal against Estonia during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Mainz, Germany, on Tuesday, June 11. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey snatches the ball away as Hungary's Willi Orban closes in during a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Budapest on Tuesday, June 11. EFE-EPA/Tamas Kovacs/ HUNGARY OUT

Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne takes a free kick against Scotland in a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Brussels on Tuesday, June 11. EFE-EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Belgium, Germany, Italy and Northern Ireland all won on Tuesday to stay perfect in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, while World Cup champions France regained their form after an unexpected loss to Turkey.

In Mainz, Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry each had a brace as Germany romped 8-0 against Estonia. Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane scored the other goals for Die Mannschaft.