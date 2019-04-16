Benfica's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during both team's UEFA Europa League quarter final, firts leg soccer match at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Players of Chelsea FC celebrate the 1-0 lead against SK Slavia Prague during both team's UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg soccer match at Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

SSC Napoli players react after the team's UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg soccer match against Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal FC's Aaron Ramsey (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead against SSC Napoli, during both team's UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Villarreal CF’s players show their dejection after the team’s Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer against Valencia CF at La Ceramica stadium in Castellon, Spain, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Kai Försterling

Valencia CF's winger Daniel Wass (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-2 lead against Villarreal CF, during both team's Europa League quarter-final first leg soccer at La Ceramica stadium in Castellon, Spain, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Kai Försterling

Four big teams are gearing up for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

England's Arsenal and Chelsea, Spain's Valencia and Portugal's Benfica all won the first leg matches of the quarterfinals.