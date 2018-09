Team Europe celebrates after winning the Laver Cup against Team World at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team World's John Isner (L) hits a return next to Jack Sock against Team Europe's Roger Federer (R) and Alexander Zverev (BOTTOM) during a men's doubles tennis match of the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team Europe's Roger Federer hits a return against Team World's John Isner during tennis match of the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team World's John Isner is unable to hit a return against Team Europe's Roger Federer during tennis match of the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team Europe's Alexander Zverev hits a return against Team World's Kevin Anderson during tennis match of the Laver Cup at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team Europe's Alexander Zverev (C-L) celebrates with teammates after winning the Laver Cup against Team World at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, on Sunday won 13-8 against Team World, captained by John McEnroe, on the third and final day of the 2018 Laver Cup, held on indoor hard courts at the United Center in Chicago, United States.

The final day did not start well for Team Europe as the initial 7-5 advantage the team had achieved in the two previous rounds melted away in the first doubles match of the day.