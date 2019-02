FC Nantes supporters display a huge banner depicting Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDWARD BOONE

European soccer teams paid tribute to Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala on Friday, hours after police in the United Kingdom confirmed his death.

Sala had been declared missing on Jan. 21 after a small plane he was on crashed while flying over the English Channel on its way from Ligue 1 team Nantes to Premier League side Cardiff City, but it was not until Thursday that Sala's death was confirmed.