The battle for Europe at the top end of the English Premier League will play out on the final day of the season, as will the struggle for survival at the bottom with only one team certain of relegation so far.
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United reacts after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Cath Ivill/NMC/Pool
Jamie Vardy of Leicester reacts after the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in London, Britain, 19 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Regan/NMC/Pool
Ismaila Sarr (R) of Watford in action against Gabriel Jesus (L) of Manchester City during the English Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City in Watford, Britain, 21 July 2020. EFE/EPA/John Sibley/NMC/Pool
The battle for Europe at the top end of the English Premier League will play out on the final day of the season, as will the struggle for survival at the bottom with only one team certain of relegation so far.