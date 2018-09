Manchester United's Jose Mourinho emerges from the annual UEFA Elite Club Coaches' Forum in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Sept. 4. EFE-EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel (R) and UEFA executive Giorgio Marchetti emerge from the annual UEFA Elite Club Coaches' Forum in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Sept. 4. EFE-EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone emerges from the annual UEFA Elite Club Coaches' Forum in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday Sept. 4. EFE-EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Real Madrid's Julen Lopetegui and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid were among the dozen top European soccer managers who gathered here Tuesday for the 20th edition of the annual UEFA Elite Club Coaches' Forum.

"It's important for us to meet, and for us to hear your expertise," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told the coaches at the House of European Football in Nyon.