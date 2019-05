An undated file image shows a large number of climbers ascending the Hillary Step on Mt Everest in Nepal. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/KAMI RITA SHERPA

The mighty Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, on Wednesday witnessed record footfalls that caused a jam on its slope, according to a Nepali government official.

More than 200 climbers reached the summit on Wednesday, making it the largest single-day ascent of Everest, Gyanendra Shrestha, the government liaison officer stationed at the Everest base camp, told EFE.