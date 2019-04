Everton's Richarlison scores the first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring the first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Everton's Gylfi Sigurosson (L) is congratulated by Richarlison (R) after scoring the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL