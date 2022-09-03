An enthralling Merseyside derby somehow ended goalless thanks to heroics from Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and his Liverpool counterpart Alisson at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.
Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson (L) saves an attempt from Neal Maupay (R) of Everton FC during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.
Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Mohamed Salah (R) and Diego Jota of Liverpool FC react after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.
Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Everton manager Frank Lampard (R) and Neal Maupay celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.