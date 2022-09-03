Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022. (Jordania, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson (L) saves an attempt from Neal Maupay (R) of Everton FC during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Mohamed Salah (R) and Diego Jota of Liverpool FC react after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.