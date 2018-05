Sam Allardyce reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United held at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Everton officially announced the dismissal of British coach Sam Allardyce, best known as Big Sam, in a statement Wednesday on the club's official website.

The 63-year-old coach arrived at Everton in Nov. 2017, replacing Ronald Koeman, and in the span of six months managed to guide the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.