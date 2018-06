Uruguayan player Luis Suarez participates during a training session of the national soccer team at the Celeste Complex in Montevideo, Uruguay, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

View of the boots that the forward of the Uruguayan national soccer team and Barcelona Luis Suarez will use in Russia 2018 during an Adidas event in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The forward of the Uruguayan national soccer team and Barcelona Luis Suarez poses with her daughter Delfina (R) during an Adidas event in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez said Tuesday that everyone, including the Uruguayan national team, dreams of the World Cup and has high hopes to go as far as possible.

"Why don't dream? Everyone dreams of the World Cup, with all the expectations to go far. We have capacity to go as far as possible," he said at a press conference.