FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

FC Porto's fans pay tribute to the team's Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, at the entrance of CUF hospital where he is hospitalized after suffering a heart attack in a training session in Porto, Portugal, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUI FARINHA

World Cup-winning Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas took to Twitter late Wednesday to reassure fans that he was recovering from the heart attack he suffered hours earlier during practice at the FC Porto training ground.

"All under control here! A big scare but everything is intact. Thanks so much for all the messages and affection," he wrote.