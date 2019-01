Argentine head coach Diego Maradona (C) greets fans after a training session with the Dorados' players in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS CRUZ

Argentinean former professional soccer player Diego Armando Maradona (L) speaks with Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) during a press conference held at the Bolivian Palace of State in La Paz, Bolivia, on Mar. 16, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Former Argentinean soccer star Diego Armando Maradona (C) greets President of Bolivia, Evo Morales (R), during a benefit match in Hernando Siles stadium, La Paz, Bolivia, Mar. 17, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The president of Bolivia on Friday wished retired Argentinian soccer player Maradona well after the former soccer star was discharged from an Argentinian hospital where doctors found he had internal bleeding.

"A fraternal embrace from Bolivia with the solidarity of the great Fatherland," Evo Morales tweeted after Maradona was discharged from the clinic in Olivos, Buenos Aires, after being admitted for around five hours.