The ex-football player Fernando Redondo speaks during his presentation as the new ambassador of LaLiga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE / Tono Gil

The director of the program of Ambassadors of LaLiga, Fernando Sanz (L), delivers a shirt to former soccer player Fernando Redondo (right), during the presentation of the latter as the new ambassador of LaLiga in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE / Tono Gil

Former Argentine international Fernando Redondo, who won four trophies with Real Madrid, was introduced here Tuesday as the new LaLiga ambassador to Argentina.

The retired midfielder was presented at an event in Buenos Aires by with former teammate Fernando Sanz, the director of the LaLiga ambassadors program.