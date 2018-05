Bolton's Jlloyd Samuel (R) in action against Red Star's Lukas Da Silva (L) during the UEFA Cup soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Bolton Wanderers in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 06, 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Former Trinidadian soccer player Jlloyd Samuel died on Tuesday, aged 37, in a traffic accident in England, the soccer federation of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed in a statement.

A former defender with English clubs Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, Samuel's car collided with another vehicle and caught fire after dropping off his children at school.