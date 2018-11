Former Spain player Carles Puyol poses with 'One Club Player' award that was given to him by Athletic Club after his career as a player at Barcelona during halftime at the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Betis at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Zorilla

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde (L) gives instructions to his player Ousmane Dembele during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol said the young winger Ousmane Dembele, recently chastised in the media for repeatedly failing to show up on time, can change his ways by reflecting and adjusting his attitude.

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined Barça in 2017 for 115 million euros ($130 million) from Borussia Dortmund, but has not shone as expected.