Spain's Luis Garcia Sanz, a former player for FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and other clubs, signs autographs for fans on July 4, 2018, during an event in Moscow organized by FIFA. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Vivar

Luis Garcia Sanz, a former left winger for FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and other clubs, told EFE Wednesday in an event organized by FIFA that Spain's elimination from the 2018 World Cup in Russia did not signify the death knell for possession-based soccer, although he stressed the need to have a Plan B.

"Spain's participation was nothing to write home about," he said of La Roja's loss on penalties to host Russia in the round of 16.