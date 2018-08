Andres Iniesta of Spain applauds fans after the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, now at Japanese club Vissel Kobe, said he believes his former team is capable of big things this season.

The 34-year-old Spaniard said Barça's summer signings had bolstered the squad and put them in contention for both the Spanish and European competitions.