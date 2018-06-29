A judge at Spain's national court on Friday ordered the arraignment of a former president of Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona and his wife on charges of money laundering, belonging to a criminal organization and embezzling funds from Brazil's soccer federation.

Sandro Rosell; his spouse, Marta Pineda; their attorney from the tiny Pyrenean enclave and tax haven of Andorra, Joan Besolí; as well as another three individuals have all been accused of various corruption crimes as they allegedly conspired to divert capital from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reserved for the broadcasting rights of Brazil's national team and its various sponsorship deals.