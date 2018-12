A file photo of Spain forward David Villa during the qualifying match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup played between Spain and Italy at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Sept. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

Former Barcelona striker David Villa announced on Saturday that he had signed for top-tier Japanese club Vissel Kobe, joining his compatriot and ex-Barça midfielder Andres Iniesta.

The 36-year-old former Spain international and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner is to leave Major League Soccer side New York City FC when his contract expires Dec. 31, after scoring 80 goals in 124 MLS games.