Photo donated from the Worl Boxing Council (Consejo Mundial de Boxeo CMB) Thursday Aug. 16 2018. Showing the ex-boxing champion, Julio Cesar Chavez (L) spending time with kids. EFE/CMB/EDITORIAL USE

Mexican ex-boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez, who won world titles in three different weight divisions, offered words of encouragement to young children and teenagers who have trained for weeks at a gym in Mexico City.

Chavez, who currently works as a TV commentator, told the aspiring boxers to "follow their dreams and fight for them."