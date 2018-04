Lance Armstrong of the US Postal team during a press conference on a rest day of the Tour de France cycling race at the Palais de Beaumont in Pau, France, Feb. 16, 2015. EPA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong will pay $5 million to settle a government lawsuit alleging he defrauded the United States Postal Service by accepting millions in sponsorship money despite doping to win multiple Tours de France, the Justice Department said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The suit was due to proceed to trial next month, where Armstrong stood to lose up to $100 million.