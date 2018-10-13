Italy's forward, Antonio Cassano, during a training session of the Italian national team at the Amazonia Arena stadium in Manaus, Brazil, June 13, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Italian forward Antonio Cassano, who had played for Real Madrid, Roma and both Milan teams, announced his retirement from soccer at age 36 on Saturday, asserting that he has no regrets at the end of a professional career that was at times plagued by his unprofessional behavior.

The Italy international, who was fined in 2012 by UEFA for homophobic press remarks, said he realized he no longer has the motivation to keep up a continuous training regimen after taking a one-week test to join third-tier Italian league team Virtus Entella.