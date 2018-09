Fiorentina's Alberto Gilardino (R) runs for the ball whilst being followed by Liverpool's Stephen Darby (L) during their UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between Liverpool FC and AC Fiorentina at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, North West England, Dec. 9, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/NICK WILKINSON

Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby, 29, announced his retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Darby started his career with Liverpool, and played six games with his hometown club after making his debut in the UEFA Champions League in 2008.