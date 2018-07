Former FC Barcelona President Sandro Rossell arrives to attend the funeral of former FC Barcelona President, Agusti Motal, at Sant Vicenc de Sarria Chuch, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 23, 2017. EPA/FILE/MARTA PEREZ

A Spanish judge has on Friday ordered that ex-president of Barcelona football club Sandro Rossell appear in court and hand over 78.6 million euros ($91 million) as bail surety.

Rossell's wife, Marta Pineda, and four other persons were also ordered to appear in court, all over the alleged laundering of money embezzled from Brazil's soccer federation.