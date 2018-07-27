A Spanish judge has on Friday ordered that the ex-president of soccer club Barcelona appear in court over the alleged laundering of money embezzled from Brazil's soccer federation and post 78.6 million euros ($91 million) as bail surety.

Judge Carmen Lamela of the National Court ordered the start of the trial against Rosell, his spouse, Marta Pineda, their attorney from the tiny Pyrenean enclave and tax haven of Andorra, Joan Besolí, as well as another three individuals who have all been accused of various corruption crimes by the prosecution, as they allegedly conspired to divert capital from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reserved for the broadcasting rights of Brazil's national team and its various sponsorship deals.