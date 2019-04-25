A file photo for Predrag Mijatovic, former striker of Real Madrid and Valencia CF, dates back to June 28, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE HUESCO

Former Real Madrid and Valencia striker Predrag Mijatovic on Thursday reached a settlement to pay a fine of 248,501 euros ($276,469) for tax fraud in 2011, 2013 and 2014, according to Madrid's Prosecutor General's Office.

Mijatovic has signed an agreement in Madrid's 10th Criminal Court whereby he will avoid a trial and instead accept the penalty of a year-long prison sentence which was waved in lieu of Mijatavoic paying back 241,301 euros plus a fine of 7,200 euros for defrauding the Spanish Treasury.