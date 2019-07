Italian soccer player Daniele De Rossi, a long-time star for Serie A side Roma, arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 25, 2019, and is set to join Boca Juniors. EPA-EFE/Brigo Carlos BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Veteran Italian defensive midfielder Daniele De Rossi, a longtime star for Serie A club Roma, arrived in the Argentine capital on Thursday and is set to join Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors.

Hundreds of rowdy fans were on hand at the Ezeiza International Airport to welcome the 36-year-old, a member of Italy's World Cup-winning squad in 2006, greeting him with chants and shouts of support.