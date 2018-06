Former Brazilian football player Ronaldo (L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2-L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (3-R), former German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus (2-R) and former player of the Spanish national soccer team Carles Puyol (R) pose for a photo as they attend an opening friendly soccer match between two children teams and FIFA legends at a Football Park in Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Former Spain captain Iker Casillas on Thursday warned that La Roja's upcoming knockout match against this year's FIFA World Cup host Russia would present a real challenge.

The once first-choice goalkeeper, who now plies his trade with Porto, spoke with EFE after taking part in a friendly game of legends versus youth teams alongside Brazil legend Ronaldo and his former national teammate Carles Puyol in Moscow's Red Square.