Miroslav Klose, a former Germany striker and member of the coaching staff installed with the team in Sochi for its Russia campaign, acknowledged that Die Mannschaft may have to alter its tactics in order to overcome Sweden in the second group stage match but was optimistic the squad had strength on the bench.

It was a sentiment reiterated by much of the German team and staff in the wake of their surprise 0-1 loss to Mexico in the opening Group F, a result that complicates what many believe would be an easy ascent into the last 16.