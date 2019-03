Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr. celebrates after scoring a goal during a Champions League Group C match against Red Star Belgrade in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Srdjan Suki

Neymar Jr., a superstar forward for Brazil's national team and Paris Saint-Germain, scored his first goal as a professional exactly 10 years ago with Brazilian club Santos and celebrated it in style with a gesture made famous by the legendary Pele, an ex-teammate recalled.

That goal came during a Saturday night match on March 15, 2009, between Santos and lowly Mogi Mirim in the Paulistão, Sao Paulo state's top league, in front of 16,115 spectators.