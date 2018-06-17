Brazilian soccer fans are gearing up for the debut of their team - known as "La Canarinha" - against Switzerland in the World Cup in Russia, hoping for a sixth title and staging a myriad of events in the main cities around the South American country, albeit with a little more skepticism about their chances than four years ago.
On the streets of Sao Paulo, the national colors of green and yellow are in evidence everywhere - bars, businesses and private homes - just a few hours before the team helmed by coach Tite hits the pitch at Rostov Arena.