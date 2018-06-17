A gigantic flag is displayed between two apartment towers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 17, 2018, as residents' excitement builds prior to the Brazilian national soccer team's debut against Switzerland in the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

Brazilian soccer fans are gearing up for the debut of their team - known as "La Canarinha" - against Switzerland in the World Cup in Russia, hoping for a sixth title and staging a myriad of events in the main cities around the South American country, albeit with a little more skepticism about their chances than four years ago.

On the streets of Sao Paulo, the national colors of green and yellow are in evidence everywhere - bars, businesses and private homes - just a few hours before the team helmed by coach Tite hits the pitch at Rostov Arena.