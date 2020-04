Spectators follow the final of the US e-sport team 'Liquid' against the French team 'Vitality' during the ESL One event at LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany, 07 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Team G2 Esports in action during the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Julien de Rosa

The global coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed most of our lives, forcing most of society into confinement and hibernation as authorities grapple to contain the outbreak.

Those who were hoping to at least have their usual dose of professional sports to entertain them have also been left floundering as the virus has triggered the suspension of the vast majority of major sporting events - except for those that take place online. EFE-EPA