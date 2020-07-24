Formula One on Friday announced the addition of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany, the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.
A handout photo made available by the FIA shows Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing crashes on the way to the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary in Mogyorod, Hungary, 19 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT
Formula One on Friday announced the addition of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany, the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.