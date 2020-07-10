The Mugello circuit in Tuscany will this year host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in its history while organizers of the world championship also added the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi to the revised season’s schedule.
A handout photo made available by the FIA of Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of McLaren in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BRYN LENNON / FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by the FIA of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BRYN LENNON / FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by the FIA of British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIN VINCENT / FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT
The Mugello circuit in Tuscany will this year host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in its history while organizers of the world championship also added the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi to the revised season’s schedule.